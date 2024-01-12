Meanwhile, parts of the country are being warned of a 'snow bomb' by the end of next week.

The Met Office is warning Monday morning in Sheffield will 'feel like -6C' as a cold snap gets its teeth in the UK.

Some national newspapers say next week (January 15 - 21) could see 'the worst snowstorm in 14 years' hitting the British Isles - while the Met Office has downplayed it as a chance of "disruptive snow," and with no exact date.

The Met Office is warning the temperature in Sheffield will 'feel' as low as -7C next week (January 15 - 21) as a cold snap hits the UK.

Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield as well as the chance of snow next week going into the weekend.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield for the weekend (January 12 - 14, 2024)?

Sheffield will be comparatively mild for much of the weekend with very little chance of rain except for the possibility of a short shower on Sunday.

Temperatures today (Friday, January 12) will remain at 5C with thick cloud and generally light winds that will make it feel chillier than it is.

This chilly spell will continue into the weekend, especially in the early hours of Saturday between midnight and 9am when stiffer winds of 15mph may feel like 0C. However, the clouds will be less thick and even give way to sunny spells.

Come Sunday, thick cloud will return and it will again 'feel' as ow as 0C for much of the day, with a strong chance of short showers towards around 12 noon.

Then, at around 9pm, a sudden cold snap will make its arrival. Although the Met Office says the official temperature will be around 1C, conditions will make it 'feel like' -4C heading into the evening - and this will last for the enxt few days.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield next week (January 15 - 21) and what is the chance of snow?

The cold snap on Monday (January 15) will be officially recorded as -1C.

But, at 9am, conditionals including biting winds of up to 24mph and low humidity will make it 'feel' as low as -7C out.

Despite some sunshine and next to no chance of rain on Monday morning, this will prevail much of the day, 'feeling' like -4C in the late afternoon and -6C again going into the evening.

This continues for much of the week, with Tuesday 'feeling' like -6C much of the day.

Currently, there is no forecast for snow in Sheffield at all next week, but The Met Office has not ruled it out, saying there is "potential for more widespread snowfall on Tuesday."

The Independent quotes deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter, who says: "While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week.

"What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK.