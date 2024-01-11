It's undergoing a major redevelopment but, as these photos show, it is no stranger to change

It's a gateway to Sheffield city centre which is one of the first things people see when they arrive by train.

Howard Street rises steeply from Sheaf Square, outside the station, to Arundel Gate, and is today home to Sheffield Hallam University's main campus.

It is the site of a major redevelopment by the university which is rapidly taking shape.

But as this retro photo gallery, taking you from 1900 all the way up to the 1990s, shows, Howard Street is no stranger to change.

Its history is that of Sheffield in microcosm.

It was once dominated by industry, with the major silversmiths Walker and Hall even having its own fire brigade at the huge Electro Works site.

Other notable businesses from years gone by include the Sheffield Smelting Company and the Empire Trading Stamp Co, which sold a range of goods, including china and glass.

A number of shops have come and gone over the years and today it is the university which dominates Howard Street. The Howard Hotel pub and the Globe Inn are among the longest standing fixtures on the street, where the old Cossack pub once stood too.

Do these photos bring back any memories?

Empire Trading Stamp Co Howard Street, looking towards St. Paul's Church, with the Empire Trading Stamp Co on the right, in 1905 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Electro Works Members of the buffing department of Walker and Hall Ltd, silversmiths, at Electro Works, junction of Howard Street and Eyre Street, Sheffield, in 1910 Photo: Picture Sheffield

1900s businesses Howard Street, Sheffield, in 1902, showing premises including W. Wilkinson and Co patent medicine vendors, Douglas C. Marshall tea merchant, with Walker and Hall, Electro Works, silversmiths, in the background Photo: Picture Sheffield/C H Parker