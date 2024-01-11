Sheffield retro: 27 nostalgic photos taking you back in time on Howard Street between 1900 and 1990s
It's undergoing a major redevelopment but, as these photos show, it is no stranger to change
It's a gateway to Sheffield city centre which is one of the first things people see when they arrive by train.
Howard Street rises steeply from Sheaf Square, outside the station, to Arundel Gate, and is today home to Sheffield Hallam University's main campus.
It is the site of a major redevelopment by the university which is rapidly taking shape.
But as this retro photo gallery, taking you from 1900 all the way up to the 1990s, shows, Howard Street is no stranger to change.
It was once dominated by industry, with the major silversmiths Walker and Hall even having its own fire brigade at the huge Electro Works site.
Other notable businesses from years gone by include the Sheffield Smelting Company and the Empire Trading Stamp Co, which sold a range of goods, including china and glass.
A number of shops have come and gone over the years and today it is the university which dominates Howard Street. The Howard Hotel pub and the Globe Inn are among the longest standing fixtures on the street, where the old Cossack pub once stood too.
Do these photos bring back any memories?