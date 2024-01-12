A man who rode his bike on the A57 received double the fine as a man who sped at 97mph.

A Sheffield man who drove at nearly 100mph on a motorway with no insurance while disqualified received a smaller fine than a man who took his electric bicycle on the A57 with no insurance.

Michael Anthony Johnson, of Delves Road, was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 5 for gunning a BMW 120D M Sport on the M1 Southbound at 97mph in an incident on May 10, 2022.

Besides breaking the national speed limit by 27mph, the 33-year-old had no insurance and was also disqualified from driving at the time, having been banned for three years in February 2022 for refusing to provide a blood sample to officers.

Johnson has previous convictions for assaulting a woman, growing nine cannabis plants at a previous address, failing to stop when ordered to by police, as well as for assaulting a police officer.

The BMW was not his, but belonged to John Russell, 40, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield, who is charged with allowing Johnson to drive it with no insurance in place.

For speeding, Johnson was fined £162 with an additional £119 in surcharges and costs, as well as six points on his licence.

On the same day at Sheffield Magistrate's Court, another man - Waiihung Chow, of Cotleigh Crescent - was also sentenced for a driving offence.

At 5.15am on October 16, 2023, the 55-year-old rode his 1000w electric bike on the A57 Manchester Road in Sheffield without insurance or - as a provisional licence holder - displaying L plates.

The A57 is an exceptionally long single-carriageway road in Sheffield that by turns runs past city centre locations like the University of Sheffield and Crookes Valley Park out to rural areas like Rivelin. It was not indicated where Chow was caught.

For this, he was fined £477.00 with an additional £280 in surcharges and costs, with eight points on his licence.

They are just two of the 57 driving offences sentenced at Sheffield Magistrate's Court in the first week of 2024 (January 4 - 6).

Below are the other sentences handed down in Sheffield last week:

Driving-related offences Christopher Allan D Cresswell, 33, of Woodthorpe Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

James Ian Dulaney, 34, of Jedburgh Street; failing to give identity of a driver; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Khalid Hussain, 44, of Cresswell Road; speeding (50mph in a 30mph area); fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £9, six points.Craig Johnson, 38, of William Street; driving with provisional licence without L plates, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, eight points.

Ryan Jones, 33, of Griffiths Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Darren Christopher Kelly, 48, of Lindsey Heights; driving without a licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Ramin Madati, 19, of Firth Park Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £48, eight points.

Lubomir Makala, 18, of Scott Road; driving without insurance; without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Rikki Mowfirth, 44, of White Thorns View; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Craig Adam Pinder, 46, of Lowedges Road; without insurance, without licence; fined £340, surcharge £136, costs £90, eight points.

Lindsey Ray, 42, of Brimmesfield Road; driving without insurance, without licence, fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Robert Andrew Robinson, 38, of Keats Road; driving without test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Jason Lee Shipley, 30, of Spotswood Drive;driving a motorcycle with passenger in seat not securely fixed in place, without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, eight points.

Wayne Twigg, 39, of Delves Place; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, eight points.

Alla Salha, 35, of Netherthorpe Place; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Etienne Mugiraneza Bizimana, 43, of Kirton Road; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area), driving without licence; fined £113, surcharge £45, costs £110, three points.

Nabeel Khan, 30, of Heather Road; driving through a red light, driving without L plates; fined £75, surcharge £30, three points.

Abdisalam Mpohamoud Adan, 21, of Foxglove Road; driving without insurance; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £110, six points.

Roman Holub, 39, of Blayton Road; speeding (56mph in a 30mph), without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Oyedotun Oyejobi, 41, of Acres Hill Road; driving through a red light, without L plates; fined £75, surcharge £30, three points.

Frank Simon, 49, of Beck Road; speeding (46mph in a 40mph); fined £90, surcharge £36, costs £200, three points.

Paul Richard Hallam, 49, of Pedley Grove; driving without insurance, driving without test certificate, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Klistjan Hoxha, 19, of Exeter Place; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge 3264, costs £90, six points.

Lewis Jones, 29, of Olivet Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Brandon Kerrigan, 23, of Calder Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Azeem Ali Khan, 24, of Hinde House Crescent; 52mph in a 30mph area; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Daniel Lindley, 22, of Badger Road; driving without L plates, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Murali Mogadari, 31, of Granville Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Khamis Mohammed, 33, of Clough Road; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Robert Moorwood, 51, of Ryan Drive; speeding (87mph in a 70mph area); fined £321, surcharge £128, costs £90, three points.

Lauren Elizabeth Doherty, 24, of Willow Crescent; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area); fined £366, surcharge £146, costs £110, three points.

James Edward Stokes, 46, of Grange Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, six points.

Samraiz Iqbal Khan, 37, of Machon Bank; speeding (60mph in a 50mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.

Matthew David Pratley, 50, of Clinton Place; speeding (37mph in a 30mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, three points.

Saeeda Bi Ali, 50, of Coleridge Gardens; speeding (72mph in a 60mph area), without insurance; fined £135, surcharge £54, costs £85, six points.

Dariush Beigi, 34, of City Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £80, six points.

Alex Smith, 23, of Fox Lane; drink driving (twice over limit); fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £80, four points.

Ian Godbehere, 57, of Parkside Close; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £85, three points).

Mbonisi Hlohla, 52, of Jedburgh; speeding (35mph in a 30mph), driving without insurance; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £110, six points.

Sibyllina Ma, 37, of Salisbury Road; driving through a red light, without licence, without insurance; fined £170, surcharge £68, costs £110, six points. Aiden Peter Roche, 23, of Station Road; speeding (46mph in a 40mph area); fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £110, six points.

Oluwadamilola Tijani, 30, of Doe Royd Crescent; speeding (40mph in a 30mph area); fined £84, surcharge £34, three points.

Rodney Lee Ramsey, 59, of Raeburn Place; speeding (87mph in a 70mph); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110, disqualified for four months.

Michael Anthony Johnson, 33, of Delves Road; speeding (97mph in a 70mph), without insurance, while disqualified; fined £162, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

David James Armitage-Wilman, 39, of Lister Way; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Bala Bollinini, 28, Matilda Street; driving without licence, speeding (70mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcharge £80, costs £90, five points.

Waiihung Chow, 55, of Cotleigh Crescent; riding an electric bicycle (1000W) without insurance on A57; fined £477, surcharge £190, costs £90, eight points.

Debra Edwards, 41, of Upwell Hill; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Hassan Mohamed, 55, of Blayton Road; speeding (46mph in a 40mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

Craige Winston Nicholson, 33, of Manor Oaks Gardens; speeding (46mph in a 40mph area); fined £114, surcharge £45, costs £50, three points.

Liviu Tudor, 40, of Rock Street; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

Sonya Wilson, 49, of Cecil Square; speeding 37mph in a 30mph area; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Krisitan Girga, 21, of Robey Street; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Thomas Hanson, 29, of Landseer Place; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Ruksar Zenab Iqbal, 27, of Ferrars Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Mohammed Tayyeb Tayyeb Khan, 22, of Page Hall Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.

Diane Michelle Mullines, 58, of Osgathorpe Drive; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.