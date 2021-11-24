The warning is in force from midnight on Saturday, November 27 and will last until 6pm.

It is in place for ‘much of the UK’, with gales expected in Sheffield as well as other parts of the country.

The Met Office says: “The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a new weather forecast for Sheffield with gale-force winds, sleet and freezing temperatures expected in the city.

"The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”

According to the forecaster, winds could reach up to 42mph in Sheffield on Saturday afternoon.

It is warning people to be extra vigilant while the warning is in place, and says there is a ‘slight chance’ of damage to buildings as well as power cuts and issues affecting signal.

‘Some transport delays’ are also likely and there is a ‘small chance’ that some roads and bridges may have to close.

The Met Office is constantly reviewing its weather warnings and updates them as soon as new information is available.

Sheffield weather forecast

Unfortunately wind is not the only thing Sheffield residents need to worry about this weekend, as temperatures are set to plummet and there is a chance of some sleet on Saturday.

The Met Office says: “Conditions turning very unsettled Friday and Saturday with gales, rain or showers, these wintry at times, especially on hills.”

The latest forecast says sleet could be on the cards in Sheffield on Saturday morning, before turning to rainy showers by lunchtime.

Temperatures are also set to drop dramatically from Saturday, falling to just 4C – although the Met Office says it will feel more like -2C for most of the day.

Although Sunday is set to be a brighter and drier day it is still expected to be another cold day, with highs of just 4C once again – and ‘patchy frost and ice’ in some places.

At the moment, the forecast suggests the yellow weather warning for wind will no longer be in place, but gusts of up to 27mph are still expected during the day.

What is the weather forecast next week in Sheffield?

Going forwards, the Met Office says conditions will remain ‘largely unsettled’, with ‘rain and strong winds often moving in from the west or northwest’.

The long range forecast says the period from Sunday, November 28 to Tuesday, December 7 will be ‘windy with the risk of gales at times’, and will be ‘mostly rather cold’ with a ‘risk of hill snow as well as frost and ice’ at some points.