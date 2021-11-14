Sheffield weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thick fog across city and South Yorkshire
A yellow weather warning for thick fog in Sheffield has been issued by the Met Office.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 9:48 pm
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:24 pm
The warning was issued this evening to cover the period between 8.30pm and 10am tomorrow.
The warning states: “Thick fog in places, causing difficult, possibly dangerous, travel conditions.
“What to expect – slower journey times by car, with delays to bus and train services possible. There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”
Some areas of fog will be very dense with visibility of just 50 metres in some places.