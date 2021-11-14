The warning was issued this evening to cover the period between 8.30pm and 10am tomorrow.

The warning states: “Thick fog in places, causing difficult, possibly dangerous, travel conditions.

A yellow weather warning for fog in Sheffield is in place

“What to expect – slower journey times by car, with delays to bus and train services possible. There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”