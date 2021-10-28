The beginning of November isn’t looking too promising for the city, as temperatures are set to plummet in the coming weeks and the first frosts of the season are expected.

‘Unsettled’ conditions are also on the way, with ‘persistent rain’ and ‘very windy conditions’.

Amber weather warnings have also been put in place for part of the UK over the coming days, with chances of ‘life-threatening’ floods as up to 300mm is expected to fall in parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued its long range weather forecast for Sheffield, predicting some unsettled conditions with lots of wind, rain and lower than average temperatures on the way in November.

An average of 160mm usually falls in the whole of October.

It comes after a week of slightly warmer temperatures and drier conditions than generally expected for the time of year.

Although temperatures have climbed as high as 18C in the last week, fresh winds of up to 30mph have also been sweeping across the city, making it feel cooler.

In its long range forecast, the Met Office has now predicted what November has in store for us and unfortunately it isn’t looking too promising.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this week?

The rest of October and the very early days of November look set to bring heavy rain and gales, according to the Met Office, although the conditions are reportedly ‘changeable’.

Friday, October 29 is forecast to be a maximum of 14C, with light rain and cloud expected throughout the day – and wind speeds of up to 29mph.

Saturday will be feeling slightly cooler, with a maximum temperature of 12C and some light rain expected again, although there could also be some sunny spells.

And Sunday will bring a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, dark clouds and a fresh temperature of 11C. High winds could also be on the cards.

What is the Sheffield weather forecast for November?

As we move into November on Monday, the Met Office is predicting ‘gales’ for the area, with wind speeds of 34mph.

There is a chance of rain, with mainly cloudy skies expected and temperatures of 11C. Tuesday and Wednesday are set to be cooler, with highs of 9C.

In its forecast for November 1 to November 10, the Met Office says: “Further persistent rain is expected for most areas heading into next week, however not as widespread as recently, with very windy conditions possible…

“It will remain generally unsettled through the week, with further spells of rain and a risk of gales across northern and eastern coastal regions.

"Unsettled conditions are likely to remain for much of this period, with a few short-lived settled interludes arriving later. It will feel cooler than average for this time of the year.”

‘Frost and fog’ have also been predicted for the second half of November.

Temperatures could become ‘wintry’, according to the Met Office, with long spells of rain.

It adds: “Northwesterly winds are likely to continue to dominate during this period. It will continue to feel cool with temperatures below average for many. The unsettled weather will continue, where the west and northwest will see the wettest conditions, and the east and southeast the driest….