After enjoying some long, warm sunny spells last week, it looked like the trend could be set to continue, thanks to the after-effects of Hurricane Larry in Canada and “winds from southern latitudes" which were set to bring temperatures of up to 25C to the UK this week.

However, a Met Office spokesperson told The Star today, Monday, September 13, that the heatwave hopes had pretty much disappeared over the weekend as the hurricane didn’t quite behave the way they had expected.

The spokesperson said: “The way Larry’s broken down now doesn’t foresee any heatwave conditions for the UK. What it does mean is there will be more of an unsettled spell of weather and there will be spits and spots of better weather, with some higher temperatures in the late teens and low twenties, but unfortunately it will not be the heatwave conditions people had hoped for.”

The Met Office has dashed hopes for a heatwave in Sheffield this week with its latest weather forecast, which includes a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday.

It’s not quite the “hotter than Portugal” forecast we might have hoped for, and we may have to battle some rain first as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow, Tuesday, but at least it’s not all doom and gloom.

The week has got off to a rather wet and cool start, which the Met Office has forecast will be the case until Wednesday when things start to settle down.

The yellow warning for rain is in place from 6am on Tuesday to 11.59pm, and says there is the chance of very heavy rainfall, which could lead to disruption.

The rest of the week will be cloudy, with the odd shower, before a little bit more sunshine makes its way over the city at the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures in Sheffield this week look set to stay at around the late teens mark, after a dip today, Monday, September 13, and Tuesday.

Here’s the full update from the Met Office for the weather in Sheffield this week.

UK heatwave

For much of the UK, the Met Office said last week that the aftermath of Hurricane Larry could bring temperatures of up to 25C – which would have made it hotter than Faro on the Algarve in Portugal.

It said the aftermath would bring in “mostly fine and dry weather”, with parts of the country in the south and east the most likely to see the good weather.

However, the way the hurricane has broken down as it has made its way from Canada now means that this is very unlikely to be the case. There may still be some warmer and sunnier spells but these are not likely to be on the scale of a heatwave.

Sheffield forecast

The Met Office has said today’s rain will turn to cloud in the afternoon and that tomorrow will see “heavy and persistent rain”, with a yellow weather warning in force.

Temperatures will be slightly be average at around 16-17C for the next two days, before an “improving picture” on Wednesday when the rain begins to clear and temperatures begin to creep back up to the high teens.

Thursday is looking like a relatively bright and mild day, with similar conditions on Friday but some showers also expected.

The weekend is also looking like a bit of a mixed bag, with relatively warm sunshine on Saturday but cloud forecast for Sunday.

Day-by-day

Monday, September 13: Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 17C.

Tuesday, September 14: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning. Yellow weather warning in place. Highs of 16C.Wednesday, September 15: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 18C.

Thursday, September 16: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 20C.

Friday, September 17: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 19C.

Saturday, September 18: Sunny. Highs of 19C.

Sunday, September 19: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 18C.

Long range September forecast

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Further ahead, there are some signals for some drier and finer weather but there is some uncertainty in that as we wait to see how the pressure develops.”

Until the end of the month temperatures are looking set to be near to above average, although things could be cooler on a night, especially in the north.