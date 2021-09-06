Before we head into an “unsettled” autumn, there is one last chance to make the most of the last of the summer as the heat is turned up in Sheffield this week.

Temperatures look set to soar well into the high 20s, with long sunny spells on the horizon.

The Met Office says conditions are “becoming warm” from today, Monday, September 6, with sunny spells beginning to develop.

A 'mini heatwave' is sweeping over Sheffield this week with temperatures of up to 27C according to the Met Office - before things take a turn for the worst at the end of the week, with heavy showers forecast.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a “fine and dry day”, with “plenty of sunshine” and maximum temperatures of 27C.

And Wednesday will be “dry, sunny and very warm”, according to forecasters.

Unfortunately things are set to take a turn for the worst after Wednesday, as showers become “widespread and occasionally heavy” and the Met Office says conditions will feel “less warm” than in recent days – so make the most of the heatwave while you can!

After Friday, weather conditions are expected to become “unsettled” across the UK, with showers or longer spells of rain likely.

The long range forecast says it will also be windy at times, particularly around some southern and western coasts and over the hills, and there is potential for some heavier rain thunderstorms, and “localised torrential downpours”.

There is still a chance of some sunny spells over the next few weeks, though these may be short-lived – but the good news is that temperatures are likely to be above average throughout, perhaps even feeling warm or very warm at times, according to the Met Office.

But as of the middle of the month, tropical storm activity across the Atlantic is making predictions quite difficult as this activity can affect weather at mid-latitudes.

The Met Office says evidence currently points towards the “unsettled” theme continuing from mid-September through towards the end of the month, with rainfall expected to be “slightly above average”.

However, there is a chance of weather trending towards “average or drier than average” as we get to the end of September, with conditions beginning to settle, and temperatures look likely to be above average across the month.

What is the forecast this week?

Monday, September 6: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 25C in the afternoon and 21C in the evening. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

Tuesday, September 7: Sunny. Highs of 27C in the afternoon and 22C in the evening. Less than five per cent chance of rain.

Wednesday, September 8: Sunny. Highs of 27C in the afternoon and 20C in the evening. Less than five per cent chance of rain in the daytime and 10 per cent chance in the evening.

Thursday, September 9: Light showers changing to cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 22C in the afternoon and 18C in the evening. 50 per cent chance of rain all day with some heavy showers expected.

Friday, September 10: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 21C in the afternoon and 16C in the evening. 40 per cent chance of rain later in the day.

Saturday, September 11: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 16C in the evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.