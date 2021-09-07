Sheffield weather: This is when thunderstorms are set to bring mini-heatwave to an end as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Sheffield may be basking in glorious sunshine but you’d better make the most of it while it lasts as the mini-heatwave is set to end soon in dramatic fashion.
The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the region this Thursday, September 9, from 11am to 8pm.
It has warned people to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.
It says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The expected downpours could cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, and lead to treacherous driving conditions.
In Sheffield, the mercury is forecast to hit 27C today and 28C tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, with clear skies both days and a low of 16C overnight.
On Thursday, heavy rain is expected for most of the day, from 7am to 10pm, with the worst of the downpours likely during the morning. A high of 23C is forecast.
Despite the thunderstorm warning, wind speeds are forecast to remain relatively low, with gusts reaching 18mph at their peak.
On Friday, sunny intervals are expected in the morning, changing to light showers by lunchtime.
The weekend is likely to be mostly dry, with a fair bit of sunshine on the Saturday but cloudier skies on the Sunday, and temperatures are likely to continue to drop, with a high of 20C on Saturday, 18C on Sunday and 17C on Monday.