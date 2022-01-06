It is the second weather warning to be issued for the city in a matter of days, and says ‘frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel’.

It comes after snow and sleet showers have already battered South Yorkshire this week.

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Sheffield this week. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The latest yellow weather warning will be in force from 8pm on Thursday, January 6 until 12 noon on Friday, January 7.

It is in place for multiple places across the country, including all of Sheffield and most of Derbyshire.

The Met Office says there is a chance of ‘travel delays on roads with a small chance of some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel’.

There is also ‘a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected’.

Ice is also expected on roads and drivers are being urged to take extra care.

Sheffield City Council says gritter lorries will be out from 8pm treating all priority routes in Sheffield.

The authority has issued advice on staying safe during wintry conditions, including only travelling in bad weather if the journey is essential.

Executive member for Housing, Road and Waste Management at Sheffield City Council, Coun Paul Wood said: “During winter weather, our teams work around the clock to ensure the roads across Sheffield continue moving safely. When snowfall becomes heavy or disruptive, it’s important that people only travel if it’s essential, allow extra time for their journey and check the latest weather forecast.

“Although we grit over 60 per cent of the network, we cannot guarantee that roads will be free of ice and snow and often, even when roads have been treated, the grit will be hard to see.

“If people need to travel during bad weather, they can check the latest traffic camera images across the city via One Network which will show any disruptions or issues on the roads.

“Our teams are on standby, 24 hours a day, ready to respond when freezing conditions arrive.”

Although gritters will be out in force this evening, roads are treated on a priority basis – meaning some quieter roads may be difficult to pass.

There are over 2,200 grit bins across the city for members of the public to use if this is the case.

Yorkshire Water has also issued a warning about the weather conditions and the impact freezing temperatures could have on households water pipes, which are at risk of freezing.

Martyn Hattersley, head of demand management at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re watching temperatures closely and keeping an eye on our assets, as we do tend to see more bursts during a steep drop in temperature. We’ll have leakage inspectors out and about every day, as well as using some of the latest technologies to detect and fix leaks as quickly as possible.”