The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the period between 10am and 4pm, meaning snow is likely to cause some travel disruption.

A band of rain is expected to move eastwards across the UK tomorrow, with this likely to fall as snow for a time, particularly over hills.

There has been a warning for snow in Sheffield tomorrow

Yorkshire Water has also issued a warning about the weather conditions and the impact freezing temperatures could have on households water pipes, which are at risk of freezing.

Martyn Hattersley, head of demand management at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re watching temperatures closely and keeping an eye on our assets, as we do tend to see more bursts during a steep drop in temperature. We’ll have leakage inspectors out and about every day, as well as using some of the latest technologies to detect and fix leaks as quickly as possible.”

The company manages the network of underground water pipes but pipes at homes and business premises are the owners’ responsibility.

To avoid frozen pipes, owners should wrap their pipes with foam insulation, which is known as lagging.

The company also urges customers to try and keep their heat on a low temperature if possible.

If pipes are frozen, then they should turn off the water at the stop tap found under the kitchen sink.

The water company advises against using a naked flame to defrost a pipe and instead says that a hair dryer should be used.

When will it snow in Sheffield?

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, there is a chance of some snow on the morning of Thursday, January 6. There is currently a 50 per cent chance of snow at 11am, before turning to a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain at 1pm.

Temperatures will also be as low as 2C, although the forecaster says it will feel more like -4C.

There is also a chance of wintry showers on Friday, with a 50 per cent chance of snow at 9am and a 40 per cent chance at 12pm.