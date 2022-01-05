Temperatures are also set to plummet towards freezing overnight.

It comes as the UK enjoyed the warmest ever New Year's Eve on record last week.

The Met Office has said snow and sleet could be on the way for Sheffield tonight - here is the hour by hour weather forecast.

Unseasonably mild weather meant Sheffield basked in temperatures of up to 15C on December 31 and the warmer conditions continued over the weekend.

But temperature have dropped once again this week and the Met Office has now issued a weather warning for snow and ice on Thursday, January 6, between 10am and 4pm.

So when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Thursday, January 6.

Met Office weather forecast Sheffield

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force across Yorkshire on Thursday, as the Met Office expects ‘outbreaks of sleet and snow’ as well as sub-zero temperatures and a frosty start to the day.

Yorkshire Water has also issued a warning about the weather conditions and the impact freezing temperatures could have on households water pipes, which are at risk of freezing.

Here is an hour by hour forecast, including the exact time the forecaster expects snow in Sheffield.

6am: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, -2C, winds 11mph

7am: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, -2C, winds 13mph

8am: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, -1C, winds 16mph

9am: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, -1C, winds 18mph

10am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 0C, winds 19mph

11am: 50 per cent chance of light snow, 1C, winds 20mph

12pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 24mph

1pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 28mph

2pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 2C, winds 31mph

3pm: 70 per cent chance of light rain, 2C, winds 32mph

4pm: 60 per cent chance of light rain, 3C, winds 31mph

5pm: Cloudy, 30 per cent chance of rain, 4C, winds 30mph

6pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds 29mph

7pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds 25mph