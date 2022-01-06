The Met Office is expecting snow later this morning in, from 11am with temperatures having hit freezing overnight.

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys this morning and National Highways issued a severe weather alert for the north of England and the West Midlands.

A band of rain and strong winds will move east on Thursday morning falling into very cold air which will bring a risk of snow. National Highways gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep them free from disruption.

An amber National Highways warning for snow will be in place across these areas between 10am today (January 6) and 6pm on tomorrow (January 7).

National Highways routes above 200m are most likely to be affected. This will include routes such as the A628 Woodhead Pass and A57 Snake Pass.

Combined with the risk of snow, winds will increase through the late morning seeing gusts of 45-50mph from a southerly direction on any particularly exposed routes, causing drifting snow and temporary blizzard conditions which will make for difficult driving.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“If you need to travel in the morning, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”