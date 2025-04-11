Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to bask in the sun in Sheffield this Saturday - it might turn to drizzle by Sunday.

The Met Office has forecasted a sunny start to the weekend in Sheffield with gorgeous highs of 21C on Saturday.

Sheffield will enjoy basking sunshine and highs of 17C today (March 20, 2025) to mark the spring equinox. | National World

However, a good chance of rain and stiff winds are expected by Sunday ahead of a drizzly start to next week.

If there’s ever a day to enjoy an early barbecue or make a day of it, do it Saturday before Spring rains settle in from Sunday.

Weather forecast in Sheffield, April 12 & 13, 2025

Here’s the weather forecast for Sheffield on the last weekend of the Easter holidays before children in the Steel City go back to school:

Friday, April 11: It will be a clear and sunny day in Sheffield all of Friday with highs of 19C by the late afternoon and next to no chance of rain. It will also be a warm and clear night with sunset at 8pm, perfect to enjoy the last day of the week.

Saturday, April 12: A wonderful Spring day in Sheffield on Saturday, with unbroken sunshine for much of the day and reaching highs of 21C, with little to no breeze or chance of rain. A good chance of cloud arriving from 3pm that will likely remain for the rest of the day, with a chance of a light shower at around 9pm that could persist overnight.

Sunday, April 13: The payoff for the recent good weather had to come eventually. Clouded sunshine, light showers and stiff winds are expected for much of Sunday, cooling down to around 11C. Breeze picking up to a substantial 34mph. Clear night expected.

Monday, April 14: Rain and light winds are expected to persist on both Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office has advised people to stay sun-protected this weekend due to medium UV levels.

Pollen levels will also be ‘very high’ throughout the weekend.