The sound of spring Sheffield style
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chas Smith, Chair of the Sheffield and District Crown Green Bowling Association (S&DCGBA), says "The sport is enjoyed by people of all ages and all genders can compete equally alongside each other. For those that play it provides many, physical and mental health benefits. Whilst in recent years there has been a decline in numbers playing across the country, in Sheffield the picture is more positive, with Clubs regularly undertaking promotional activities to increase the take-up of the sport".
One such initiative, led by the SYCGBA, is to offer school age children in Sheffield the chance to try the sport and appreciate its enjoyment.
Half day sessions, run by qualified coaches from the South Yorkshire County Green Bowling Association have already taken place at Ecclesfield Park and Meersbrook Park. Pupils from local schools that attended the sessions and their teachers provided great feedback on their experience. Building on the success of these sessions more are being scheduled for 2025, providing the opportunity for more schools to get involved.
In addition, the Sheffield Bowling Association, with a grant from The Sheffield Grammar Schools Foundation Trust, has bought bowls equipment that can be borrowed for use in schools as part of PE lessons.
Any schools or individual interested in attending a bowling session should contact Chas Smith on 07981813086.