The sound of spring Sheffield style

Many people have their favourite sound of spring, maybe the dawn chorus or frogs croaking in the local pond, but for thousands of Sheffielders it will be the clunk of bowls on their beloved bowling green As the new bowling season begins in Sheffield, 100s of teams and 1000s of players will compete each week in leagues throughout the city. The city has a long tradition of crown green bowling and the game has flourished, with its strong base of clubs based in many Sheffield Parks and supported by the City Council.

Chas Smith, Chair of the Sheffield and District Crown Green Bowling Association (S&DCGBA), says "The sport is enjoyed by people of all ages and all genders can compete equally alongside each other. For those that play it provides many, physical and mental health benefits. Whilst in recent years there has been a decline in numbers playing across the country, in Sheffield the picture is more positive, with Clubs regularly undertaking promotional activities to increase the take-up of the sport".

One such initiative, led by the SYCGBA, is to offer school age children in Sheffield the chance to try the sport and appreciate its enjoyment.

Half day sessions, run by qualified coaches from the South Yorkshire County Green Bowling Association have already taken place at Ecclesfield Park and Meersbrook Park. Pupils from local schools that attended the sessions and their teachers provided great feedback on their experience. Building on the success of these sessions more are being scheduled for 2025, providing the opportunity for more schools to get involved.

Bowls equipment for use in schools to introduce children to crown green bowling

In addition, the Sheffield Bowling Association, with a grant from The Sheffield Grammar Schools Foundation Trust, has bought bowls equipment that can be borrowed for use in schools as part of PE lessons.

Any schools or individual interested in attending a bowling session should contact Chas Smith on 07981813086.

