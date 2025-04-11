Sheffield Industrial Estate acquired in £9 million deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Network Space Investments (NSI) has completed the £9 million acquisition of a prominent 103,262 sq ft industrial estate on Grange Mill Lane in Sheffield – just minutes from Meadowhall and junction 34 of the M1.

Comprising four vacant warehouse units with generous, secure yard space and parking, NSI will comprehensively refurbish and reposition the estate as a modern, high-spec industrial hub. This will deliver high-quality space across a range of flexible unit sizes from 10,000 to 50,000 sq ft, all featuring eight-metre eaves. The new units will be available from late summer 2025, adding much-needed supply to a highly constrained local market.

This latest acquisition is part of NSI’s strategy to redeploy capital following the recent successful disposal of Europa Way at Trafford Park. It also follows recent acquisitions in Oakhill, Manchester, and Cowley Way, Sheffield, further strengthening the company’s footprint across key regional industrial markets.

Tom Dawson, Investment Director at Network Space Investments, commented: “This is a well-located and underutilised estate that offers significant potential for value creation. Our plan is to deliver modern, energy-efficient space suitable for a range of occupiers – and the flexibility of unit sizes will appeal to both regional businesses and national operators.”

“The acquisition reflects our confidence in the industrial sector and supports our long-term strategy of investing in assets with strong fundamentals in resilient, growth locations.”

As Network Space Investments accelerates its expansion, the business is actively seeking new investment and value add opportunities across the North of England. To support this ambitious growth strategy the team is expanding its investment and asset management capabilities to source new deals and capitalise on market opportunities.

Roger Haworth at CPP acted on behalf of the vendor. NSI was unrepresented.