The new owners of Sheffield’s landmark Abbeydale Picture House have set-out their plans for the beloved spot.

True North Brew Co - who are also the team behind venues like Forum and The Common Room on Division Street, Riverside Kelham, and The Broadfield on Abbeydale Road - officially took over the iconic site earlier this year with plans to re-invigorate it and re-open it to the public.

But this task is easier said than done, as they had to work out how exactly the modernised version of the venue would look.

Jane Smith, head of marketing at the brewery, said: “When we took on Abbeydale Picture House, we knew we were stepping into something special - but first, we had to figure out exactly what we had, from the incredible features to the challenges ahead.

“While we’ve been working on plans behind the scenes, Picture House Social has been keeping the building alive, ensuring it remained a vibrant space right up until their final weekend on Saturday, March 30 - our thanks to James O’Hara and James Hill.

James O'hara and James with True North Brew Co's Kane Yeardly at the Abbeydale Social Club's closing party on March 30. The Grade II-listed building has been bought by the local brewery, with hopes to modernise and refurbish the iconic venue. | True North Brew Co

“Now, with full access, we’re keen to start bringing our vision to life.

“Once we got under the surface, we broke the building down into sections—what we could renovate now to get it back open and trading, and what needed a longer-term plan.

“No one wants this place sitting empty any longer than necessary, and every step we take is about breathing life back into it as soon as possible.”

The Grade II-listed building has faced a variety of problems over recent years, with it being forced to close in February 2024 following the discovery of an unsafe ceiling and leaking roof.

Though Jane and the True North team are determined to reinvigorate the iconic location, and have brought in long-time collaborator and highly-experienced architect Tracey-Jane Neal to help.

Plans include converting the former ballroom, that most will now know as the Shuffle Shack room, into a pool lounge and bar, while restoring the main bar area’s original style and elegance.

A dry bar has been launched at Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield (Photo: Timm Cleasby)

“Of course, everything is still in the planning phase,” Jane added.

“Given the building’s heritage and listed status, no work can begin until we have the proper planning permissions in place.

“This means our timelines and reopening dates remain flexible - we’re committed to making the best decisions, not just the quickest ones.

“We’re aiming to reopen some of these spaces in the summer, but we know this process requires patience.

“Respecting the building’s heritage and working within the regulations that protect it is our priority, so we’ll move at the pace it allows.

“We’ll keep you updated and share more as we move forward - this is just the beginning.”

