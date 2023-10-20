News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Sandbags available for Sheffield properties as Storm Babet rainfall continues

The council and various emergency services have given the public guidance on how to stay safe in the conditions.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Sheffield City Council is offering sandbags to people whose properties flood during Storm Babet.

The Streets Ahead team, which says it is already busy today (October 20), should be contacted for these requests.

This image shows how water is rising on the Rover Sheaf in Sheffield on October 20 during Storm Babet. A number of flood alerts have been issued.
Only some types of properties will be eligible including homes, shops and small businesses that are in imminent danger of internal flooding, along with emergency service premises, hospitals, council buildings and electricity stations.

Garages, sheds, gardens, and commercial properties outside of small business premises or shops are not eligible to request this assistance.

People will usually have to place the sandbags themselves, so should inform Streets Ahead if they are unable to do this so they can provide extra support.

"Depending on the severity and scale of the flood event, demand may exceed supply, there may be significant delays in delivery and there could be restrictions on the number of sandbags we can provide," the council states.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contact the Streets Ahead team by phoning 0114 273 4567 and selecting option 1, then option 2.

The team has cancelled all resurfacing work planned for today due to flooding and the more urgent demands coming in as a result.

Full details are available on the council's website.

This information should be shared as widely as possible, such as to people who cannot or do not have access to the internet.

