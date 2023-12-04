Ice warning issued as Sheffield returns to work after weekend of snowfalls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield is today on ice alert as the city returns to work after a weekend of snowfalls

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice across the city, at a time when some parts of the city still have snow lying on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some motorists have already raised concerns over slippery roads on social media this morning, on parts of the network that are not gritted.

However, there are also reports of gritters being seen on the city's roads in the early hours.

Forecasters are expecting a thaw to start to set in from today, with temperatures rising and rain expected to fall for much of today.

The Met Office's yellow alert for ice states: "Icy patches are likely overnight leading to difficult travel conditions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It warns to expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office forecast for today was stating that there should be heavy rain first thing, with rain to continue through the morning. Following a two hour dry spell between 1pm and 3pm, rain is then set to start again for the rest of the day, throughout tonight, and then throughout Tuesday morning.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “The first Atlantic airmass for a while is making some inroads across southern and central parts of the country bringing less cold conditions to many southern areas, whilst the cold airmass continues to hold on in the north. Where these two airmasses meet is the focus for continuing ice risk." Through the start of this week less cold conditions will continue in the south while the colder weather is likely to persist further north with a continued risk of widespread frosts and hill snow.

By the end of the week, however, any risk of snow is likely to be restricted to higher ground in northern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures should return back to around average for most as wetter and windier conditions become established.