Pictures show Sheffielders enjoying snow day after city is covered in blanket of snow
Do you want to build a snowman?
After Sheffield was hit by the first heavy snowfall of the winter, people across the city headed out to make the most of it.
Sheffield woke up to a thick blanket of snow this morning (Sunday, December 3, 2023), resulting in beloved festive events including the Percy Pud 10k race and the Festival of Light being called off.
The dramatic wintry scenes acted as a blank canvas for those first out in it this morning, with plenty of people heading to their garden or local park to build snowmen.
And with the city famously being built on seven hills, it has acted as the perfect terrain for sledging.
Here, we show you just a glimpse of the snowy fun being enjoyed across the city today.