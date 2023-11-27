Sheffield weather: Here's when Monday's torrential rain will stop as end of week snow forecast remains
The Steel City has woken up to a rotten, late Autumn morning today.
Sheffielders waking up to Monday's rotten-looking morning will be disappointed to know it won't get much better today.
A substantial bank of rain clouds is hanging over all of South Yorkshire today (November 27), which along with temperatures of just 4C is spelling out a wet and bleak start to Monday morning and the week.
Adding to troubles is that a stiff 23mph wind will also arrive from around 2pm, making temperatures feel like 2C for much of the day.
The Met Office predicts a break in the rain at between 2pm-4pm before more of the same arrives to stay for the rest of the night, potentially easing up from 7pm onwards.
Conditions for Tuesday look better, with a low chance of rain all day despite thick clouds in parts and even some sunshine in the early morning. However, it is likely to feel chillier, with temperatures dropping to lows of 3C.
It comes as the first snow of the season, or at least a good chance of sleet, is predicted to arrive this Friday due to the chance of freezing temperatures.