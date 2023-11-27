The Steel City has woken up to a rotten, late Autumn morning today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffielders waking up to Monday's rotten-looking morning will be disappointed to know it won't get much better today.

Sheffield has woken up to torrential rain and stiff winds today (November 27, 2023). Picture: David Kessen, National World

A substantial bank of rain clouds is hanging over all of South Yorkshire today (November 27), which along with temperatures of just 4C is spelling out a wet and bleak start to Monday morning and the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to troubles is that a stiff 23mph wind will also arrive from around 2pm, making temperatures feel like 2C for much of the day.

The Met Office predicts a break in the rain at between 2pm-4pm before more of the same arrives to stay for the rest of the night, potentially easing up from 7pm onwards.

Conditions for Tuesday look better, with a low chance of rain all day despite thick clouds in parts and even some sunshine in the early morning. However, it is likely to feel chillier, with temperatures dropping to lows of 3C.