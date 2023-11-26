Temperatures are set to continue falling across Sheffield this week, but some of us might even get a bit of snow.

The first snow of the season will hit parts of Sheffield this week, if current Met Office forecasts come to fruition.

It will come with lower temperatures as days and nights in the Steel City get colder - as predictions suggest locals will experience freezing temperatures for brief spells before the week is through.

The snow is not forecast until Thursday evening (November 30) and will not be experienced by the majority of the city. Areas to the west side of Sheffield, including Fulwood, Crookes, Dore and Totley and Ranmoor - just to list a few.

Some of those areas, including Crookes, are given 50 per cent chances of snowfall - the highest chance forecast across the city - whereas other parts, like Dore, drop down to 40 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, considering some part are forecast snow, temperatures are predicted to drop to near freezing across Sheffield, with some areas from all over the city, not just the west side, expected to hit 0ºC (again, on Thursday evening).

Currently, there is no rainfall expected in some of the areas expecting snow either on Thursday or Friday. However, rain is forecast this evening (Sunday, November 26) and will into Monday morning.