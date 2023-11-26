News you can trust since 1887
9 brilliant Sheffield photos offering a first look inside the Richmond pub after its £180,000 makeover

The Star had the opportunity to see inside The Richmond ahead of its big reopening this week.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT

The Richmond pub in Sheffield is set to reopen for the first time in two years this week, after new bosses were given the keys to the venue.

Eloise Burden and her husband Chris are set to welcome punters back to the pub from Friday, December 1, 2023. The venue recently had a £180,000 makeover, having sat empty since November 2021.

The Star were granted access to the pub site and sent a photographer to snap the new interior. Take a look through the gallery below to see inside ahead of opening day.

The Richmond has recently reopened. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

1. Guess who's back

The Richmond has recently reopened. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

It has been two years since the Richmond closed in November 2021. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

2. Back again

It has been two years since the Richmond closed in November 2021. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

It has received a £180,000 makeover ahead of reopening. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

3. Significant makeover

It has received a £180,000 makeover ahead of reopening. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

The pub is set to be reopened by Eloise Burden and her husband Chris. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

4. New bosses

The pub is set to be reopened by Eloise Burden and her husband Chris. (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

