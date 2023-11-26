The Star had the opportunity to see inside The Richmond ahead of its big reopening this week.

The Richmond pub in Sheffield is set to reopen for the first time in two years this week, after new bosses were given the keys to the venue.

Eloise Burden and her husband Chris are set to welcome punters back to the pub from Friday, December 1, 2023. The venue recently had a £180,000 makeover, having sat empty since November 2021.

The Star were granted access to the pub site and sent a photographer to snap the new interior. Take a look through the gallery below to see inside ahead of opening day.

