The Corn Exchange, decorated for Queen Victoria's visit to Sheffield in May 1897

Sheffield retro: 17 of the earliest photos taken of the city between 1851 and 1899

By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Sheffield is barely recognisable in many of these photos, which are among the earliest taken of the city.

All the images in this retro photo gallery were captured between 1851 and 1899, when photography was still in its infancy.

They include city centre scenes, showing High Street and The Moor, when it was still called South Street, along with images of the Wicker, Pitsmoor and Tinsley, among other areas.

A visit by Queen Victoria, old pubs, shops and numerous lost buildings, such as Fitzalan Market Hall and the Corn Exchange, all feature, as do the horse-drawn buses which preceded Sheffield's tram system.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Ebenezer Elliott monument, on Market Place, Sheffield, looking towards High Street, sometime between 1851 and 1899. The shops on the right include Thos. Myers jeweller, Alfred Brookes hosier and glover, and Robert Wm. Brookes restaurant, with the George Hotel on the left

The Robin Hood pub, on Greaves Lane, Little Matlock, Sheffield, sometime between 1851 and 1899, when Elizabeth Furness was the licensee

High Street, Sheffield, viewed from Coles Corner, in 1895. The Foster's Buildings are visible on the right, including Foster and Son tailors. The buildings on the left include Sheffield Goldsmiths Co., Castle Chambers and the old Telegraph offices

Fitzalan Market Hall, at Market Place, Sheffield city centre, in 1895

