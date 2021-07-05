After a rather bleak weekend, the Met Office is predicting there’s more rain on the way for the city this week, with showers and cloud expected most days.

But the good news is that temperatures are set to remain quite high, reaching 21C on Thursday and Friday, and there may even be an appearance from the sun every so often, if we're lucky.

More wet weather is on the way for Sheffield this week, the Met Office has said, with thundery showers expected on Wednesday.

Here’s the full weather forecast for this week.

Monday, July 5: Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 19C this afternoon, with some sunny spells between 4pm and 6pm. There is a 50% chance of rain at 9am, moving to a 30% chance at 12pm. Temperatures will fall to around 16C this evening and the pollen count will remain high through the day.

Tuesday, July 6: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 18C in the late afternoon, with some sunny spells between 3pm and 5pm. There is a 90% chance of rain from 6am to 10am, moving to an 80% chance until 12pm when it is expected to ease off. Temperatures will fall to around 15C in the evening with a few more showers expected and the pollen count will be moderate through the day.

Wednesday, July 7: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 19C in the afternoon, with some sunny spells forecast across the day. There is a 40% chance of rain throughout the day, increasing to 60% at 4pm. Temperatures will fall to around 16C in the evening and the pollen count will remain high through the day.

Thursday, July 8: Sunny changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 21C in the afternoon, with some sunny spells forecast across the day. There is a 30% chance of rain at 1pm. Temperatures will fall to around 16C in the evening and the pollen count will remain high through the day.

Friday, July 9: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 21C in the afternoon, with some sunny spells forecast across the day. Temperatures will fall to around 16C in the evening and the pollen count will be very high through the day.

Saturday, July 10: Light showers expected. Highs of 19C in the afternoon, with some sunny spells forecast across the day. There is a 40% chance of rain all day, rising to a 60% chance of heavy rain at 1pm. Temperatures will fall to around 15C in the evening.

Sunday, July 11: Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 20C in the afternoon, with some sunny spells forecast across the day. There is a 40% chance of rain in the early morning, which drops to around 20% for the rest of the day. Temperatures will fall to around 16C in the evening.