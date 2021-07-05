'We do not come to work to be assaulted': Woman arrested over attack on Sheffield police officers

A woman was arrested for kicking a police officer in the face and assaulting two others.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:04 am

South Yorkshire Police revealed that violence flared when police officers responded to an ‘urgent assistance call’ from the ambulance service.

It added: “Thankfully, no serious injuries but this has now resulted in an emergency ambulance crew and four police officers now being removed from assisting those in need to complete all relevant statements.

“We do not come to work to be assaulted.”

A woman was arrested in Sheffield for assaulting a number of police officers (Photo: Getty)

The woman was arrested for assaulting emergency services workers.

