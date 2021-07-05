Driver crashes during police chase in Sheffield and fails drug test
A motorist crashed during a police chase in Sheffield and then failed a roadside drug test.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 8:38 am
South Yorkshire Police said the man was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra and failed to stop on request in the north of the city overnight.
During a police pursuit he lost control of the car and crashed into some trees.
He was arrested for drug driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Police said: “His is ambition outweighed his ability and he stacked it amongst some trees.”