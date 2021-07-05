South Yorkshire Police said the man was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra and failed to stop on request in the north of the city overnight.

During a police pursuit he lost control of the car and crashed into some trees.

He was arrested for drug driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

