Hilarious video shows how one fan celebrated England's 4-0 Euros win on a Sheffield estate last night
This was how one elated Sheffield England fan had his neighbours in fits of giggles last night after England won a place in the Euro 2020 semi finals.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 1:18 pm
The delighted fan was running round Kew Crescent, near Gleadless, blowing a toy plastic horn and shouting England as he made the most of the party atmosphere the win – which involved three Sheffield-born players in Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvin-Lewin.
You can hear laughter the background as he surprised residents with his antics.