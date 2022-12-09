Sheffield’s first snowfall of the winter arrived this evening, along with its first snowball fights.

A steady fall of snow hit parts of the city at around 10.30pm, leaving a covering on the streets and on cars. Residents walked through the flurry with coats and umbrellas over their heads.

Some groups also took part in the first snowball fights of the year, scraping up what had arrived.

PIctures and video submitted to The Star tonight show snowfalls outside pubs next to Christmas trees as well as on residential streets, and a video showed a snowball fight taking place on a street in Crookes.

Picture shows snow falling next to the Christmas tree outside The Punchbowl pub in Sheffield.

It comes at the start of a forecast cold snap during which Met Office forecasters predicted night time tempertures will fall below freezing over several days.

Snow on the ground tonight next to the Christmas tree outside The Ball pub, Sheffield

Snow falling on West Street, Sheffield, tonight