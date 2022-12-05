Sheffield has experienced an unusually mild autumn but another ‘Beast from the East’ means things could turn much frostier as we head into winter.

These photos show how hard Sheffield was hit in 1947 by one of the harshest winters on record, with roads buried under huge mounds of snow and mammoth icicles dangling from rooftops as the harsh weather held the city in its icy grip. From January 21, 1947, snow and ice covered swathes of the country for more than two months, with record falls reported in many places, during the brutal weather.

In Sheffield, cars were stranded, telephone wires buckled under the weight of ice and snow and prisoners-of-war and RAF airmen alike were called in to clear the worst of the snow. But the city certainly looked pretty as it sparkled in its white blanket that year, as these images illustrate.

Here are some of the best photos of snowy and icy scenes in Sheffield that years, courtesy of Picture Sheffield: https://www.picturesheffield.com/.

1. Snow, Roper Hill, Lodge Moor.jpg Sheffield experienced exceptional snowfall in 1947, as this photo shows.

2. Greystones Heavy snow on Edale Road in Greystones, Sheffield, in 1947

3. Nether Edge Icicles and snow on the roof at the William Tyzack, Sons and Turner Ltd building, looking towards the General Office, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, in 1947

4. Snow clearing Officials observing snow clearing in 1947