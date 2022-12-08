Snow is on the horizon for Sheffield this month

The wintery weather is well and truly here, with temperatures of well below freezing being felt across the UK - including Sheffield. Cold temperatures always get people thinking of snow and today there is a small chance that Sheffield could get a light dusting.

Throughout the next week, temperatures look set to drop below zero on most days. This, coupled with clear skies could lead to a ‘feels like’ temperature of well below freezing.

The chances of snow are, at present, relatively low for at least the next few days. However, according to BBC weather, Sheffield could wake up to a sprinkling of the white stuff later in the month.

On Friday December 16, there is a chance of light snow showers beginning at 7am and lasting until around midday. In the afternoon, this could turn into sleet rather than snow but then turn back into snow as the temperature drops again.

Across the day, the temperature may not get above 2C, making for an icy cold feel. There should also be plenty of sunshine around.

Met Office forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber

Today:

A chilly and bright start with a fairly widespread sharp frost away from coasts. Meanwhile, an area of wintry showers will move down the east coast during the afternoon, possibly extending inland to give some hill snow. Breezy. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Wintry showers gradually clearing by evening. Becoming largely dry with clear skies developing overnight, leading to a widespread frost and risk of icy surfaces. Chance of isolated freezing fog patches. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Driving in the snow can be difficult

December 9:

A chilly start, with a widespread sharp frost and risk of icy surfaces. Otherwise, largely dry with sunny spells. Feeling rather cold. Chance of some coastal wintry showers. Light winds. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for December 10 to 12