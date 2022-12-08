Sheffield is being warned it faces its first snow of the winter tomorrow, as South Yorkshire faces a Met Office weather alert.

Both the Met Office and the BBC forecasts for tonight, Thursday December 8, warn that the city could see its first snowfall of the winter, although the timings differ between the two.

But the Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of ice for the same day, with South Yorkshire included in the regions it covers.

According to the Met Office forecast issued yesterday evening, Sheffield would see snow falling from 6pm or a couple of hours, although it is forecast to be light. It has since changed the time to 11pm tonight.

The Met Office’s yellow warning of ice runs from 4pm on Thursday until 12noon on Friday. It means there are warnings that some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, and warns people that there may be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and that there will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Officials last night confirmed they were sending gritters out ahead of the cold weather.

Streets Ahead, which runs Sheffield’s gritters, said this evening: “We'll be back out gritting all priority routes tonight with cold temperatures forecast. Remember to take extra care when travelling & always check the weather before heading out.”