Areas of the city situated on higher ground have been covered in snow today, Friday, January 7.

The flurries fell in areas like Crosspool, Broomhill, Crookes and Ecclesall, leaving some places completely covered.

Snow has fallen on areas of Sheffield on higher ground, as the Met Office weather warning for snow and ice remains in place.

Highways Yorkshire has taken the decision to close the A628 between Sheffield and Manchester as more snow is expected throughout the day in this area.

Drivers are being encouraged to use other routes such as the M62.

However, First Bus says there are currently no diversions in place and it will be updating its social media throughout the day if this changes.

The latest weather warning from the Met Office says ‘frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel’.

Ice is also expected on roads and drivers are being urged to take extra care.

Sheffield City Council has issued advice on staying safe during wintry conditions, including only travelling in bad weather if the journey is essential.

Executive member for Housing, Road and Waste Management at Sheffield City Council, Coun Paul Wood said: “During winter weather, our teams work around the clock to ensure the roads across Sheffield continue moving safely. When snowfall becomes heavy or disruptive, it’s important that people only travel if it’s essential, allow extra time for their journey and check the latest weather forecast.

Snow has fallen in parts of Sheffield on higher ground like Crookes and Broomhill.

“Although we grit over 60 per cent of the network, we cannot guarantee that roads will be free of ice and snow and often, even when roads have been treated, the grit will be hard to see.

“If people need to travel during bad weather, they can check the latest traffic camera images across the city via One Network which will show any disruptions or issues on the roads.

“Our teams are on standby, 24 hours a day, ready to respond when freezing conditions arrive.”

The snowfall is expected to be shortlived however, with the weather warning coming to an end at 12 noon and the Met Office forecasting that it will turn to sleet showers and heavy rain this afternoon.

Highs of just 2C and strong winds are also expected for the rest of the day.