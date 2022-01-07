Parts of the city have already seen flakes of snow this morning, but parts could see sleet rather than snow falling this morning.

It comes as the UK enjoyed the warmest ever New Year's Eve on record last week.

Unseasonably mild weather meant Sheffield basked in temperatures of up to 15C on December 31 and the warmer conditions continued over the weekend.

Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast for January 7 as snow warning remains

But temperatures have dropped once again this week and the Met Office has now issued a weather warning for snow and ice on Friday January 7, until 12noon today.

So when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Friday, January 7.

Met Office weather forecast Sheffield

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force across Yorkshire on Friday, as the Met Office says: “Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”

Here is an hour by hour forecast, including the exact time the forecaster expects snow or sleet in Sheffield.

7am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 3C, winds 13mph

8am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 13mph

9am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 12mph

10am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 13mph

11am: 30 per cent chance of sleet showers, 21C, winds 11mph

12pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of sleet or rain, 2C, winds 10mph

1pm: 50 per cent chance of sleet showers, 2C, winds 12mph

2pm: 50 per cent chance of light showers, 2C, winds 9mph

3pm: 40 per cent chance of sleet showers, 2C, winds 8mph

4pm: Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of light rain, 2C, winds 6mph

5pm: Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of light rain, 2C, winds 8mph

6pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 8mph

7pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 9mph

8pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 7mph

9pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 7mph

10pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 6mph