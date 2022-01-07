Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast for January 7 as snow warning remains
A snow and ice warning remains for Sheffield on Friday January 7.
Parts of the city have already seen flakes of snow this morning, but parts could see sleet rather than snow falling this morning.
It comes as the UK enjoyed the warmest ever New Year's Eve on record last week.
Unseasonably mild weather meant Sheffield basked in temperatures of up to 15C on December 31 and the warmer conditions continued over the weekend.
But temperatures have dropped once again this week and the Met Office has now issued a weather warning for snow and ice on Friday January 7, until 12noon today.
So when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Friday, January 7.
Met Office weather forecast Sheffield
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force across Yorkshire on Friday, as the Met Office says: “Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”
Here is an hour by hour forecast, including the exact time the forecaster expects snow or sleet in Sheffield.
7am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 3C, winds 13mph
8am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 13mph
9am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 12mph
10am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 13mph
11am: 30 per cent chance of sleet showers, 21C, winds 11mph
12pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of sleet or rain, 2C, winds 10mph
1pm: 50 per cent chance of sleet showers, 2C, winds 12mph
2pm: 50 per cent chance of light showers, 2C, winds 9mph
3pm: 40 per cent chance of sleet showers, 2C, winds 8mph
4pm: Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of light rain, 2C, winds 6mph
5pm: Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of light rain, 2C, winds 8mph
6pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 8mph
7pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 9mph
8pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 7mph
9pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 7mph
10pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 6mph
11pm: Clear, less than five per cent chance of rain, 25C, winds 5mph