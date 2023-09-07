News you can trust since 1887
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Sheffield weather: Experts reveal weekend forecast as pictures show city enjoying the sun

Sheffield has been basking in the sun this week – and forecasters have now revealed what we can expect for the weekend.
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
This week temperatures in the city have hit the late 20s, giving some the chance to get out and enjoy the hot autumn weather. But with the hot spell coinciding with the return to school, many families have been unable to take advantage together.

Our picture gallery shows people enjoying the weather in the Peace Gardens.

The good news is that forecasters at the Met Office say that the heatwave will continue into the weekend.

Today will remain dry, with temperatures reaching 27C this afternoon, with Friday dry with sun or sunny intervals, and maximum temperatures of 26C in the early evening.

Saturday sees sunshine throughout the day, peaking at 28C around 4pm. Sunday sees a 30 per cent chance of rain at 7am, but then sunshine from 10am until 4pm, with a 40 per cent chance of rain at 8pm and a maximum temperature of 27C.

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens

Sheffield is pictured enjoying the Autumn sun this week at the Peace Gardens Photo: Dean Atkins

