At least the summer holidays will be sent off with a sizzling day.

The first full week for September is set to see a mini-heatwave - starting with a balmy Sunday in Sheffield today.

The Steel City is predicted to see off the last weekend of the summer holidays today (September 3) with highs of 24C with just a mild breeze to cool things off.

After a partly cloudy but bright morning, strong sunshine is expected from around midday, when the thermometer could rise to highs of 24C, with little to no chance of rain.

File photo. A 'heatwave' has been forecast for September in parts of England, begins today in Sheffield with highs of 24C.

The sunny conditions are expected to continue into both Monday and Tuesday. In fact, it could be even warmer on both days.

It's the beginning of a predicted mini-heatwave for England in September according to the Met Office.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer, said: “As high pressure becomes established from this weekend, fine and settled conditions will develop and along with this we will see a rise in temperature across most parts of the UK next week. Many places can expect to see maximum temperatures rise to 25°C or above for several days, which would bring some locations into the realm of heatwave conditions.

“Although the highest temperatures are likely to be in the south and east of England, these areas also have higher temperature thresholds for heatwave conditions to be declared.

"So, while some areas may just miss out on the actual definition, regardless of thresholds, many areas will enjoy a fine period of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures are likely to be the highest for many since June or early July.”