Parts of the UK will sizzle this week as a late summer heatwave arrives in Britain, but how will it affect Sheffield?

An amber heat health warning has been issued for parts of England this week ahead of highs of up to 32C - but what about Sheffield?

Is there a heatwave forecast for Yorkshire and England this week and how bad will it be?

File photo. A heatwave topping 32C in some parts of England is hitting England this week.

Parts of the UK have hit heatwave criteria for the first time since June as temperatures rise and the hottest day of the year is expected this week.

A new record topping 32.2C is likely on Wednesday or Thursday, with Yorkshire, Cornwall, Devon and Wales already meeting the Met Office's criteria for a heatwave.

It comes after what many felt was a much cooler and rainier August than was expected for summer.Amy Bokota, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: "In total there's 13 stations that have officially marked it [heatwave]. As you go through the next couple of days quite a few extra will be added onto that.

"32C is expected [in parts of England] tomorrow, 33C perhaps on Thursday, which is expected to be the peak.

"It will then be 32C right the way until Sunday for some places in the south."

The UK Health Security Agency upgraded its heat alert to amber due to the hot temperatures.

The warning covers every region of England apart from the North East, where a yellow alert is in place.

The temperatures could start to drop gradually at the weekend and there is a chance of thunderstorms breaking out from the north and west of the country, the forecaster added.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this week during the heatwave?

People enjoying the sun in Sheffield city centre

Despite the warnings, Sheffield will certainly see some sizzling weather this week but not as high as 32C.

Wednesday, September 6 - Strong sunsine all day with highs of 27C between 5pm and 6pm, feeling more like 28C, with very little breeze to take heat away. From 7pm, scattered clouds are like to arrive ahead of a cloudy but still balmy evening averaging between 20C-22C.

Thursday, September 7 - Strong sunshine in the morning before thick clouds arrive from around 11am. The clouds will do little to cut the heat, with highs of 26C reaching its peak at between 4pm and 7pm, feeling more like 27C, with a slight east-northeasterly breeze. Another cloudy and balmy night averaging between 17C-20C.

Friday, September 8 - Surprisingly, a misty morning is forecast in the early morning of Friday before dissipating into a cloudy morning followed by stronger sunshine in the afternoon. Highs of around 25C by late afternoon at around 4pm, with virtually no breeze all day.

Saturday, September 9 - Strong unclouded sunshine all day, with highs of around 28C that will feel more like 29C in the late afternoon and potential for a light breeze.