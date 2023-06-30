With the summer months upon us, online searches for ‘places for a picnic near me’ have soared by 300 per cent in the past month, and NIO Cocktails has revealed that Sheffield’s Peace Gardens is the best place to be.
The ready-to-drink cocktail brand has analysed over 4,000 public parks in the top 100 UK cities and used the quality and breadth of facilities, including nearby public toilets and shops to determine the top 20.
This revealed the best public parks Brits can visit to enjoy a long day in the sunshine without worrying about having to leave early due to the lack of toilet facilities or because they’ve run out of drinks and snacks. The data also takes into account the rating of each park, removing those below 4 stars and those which had less than 250 reviews, to ensure only the best and beautiful parks made the list. And unsurprisingly, Sheffield’s city centre park with relaxing water features topped the list.
With a 4.5 out of five rating, 10 public toilets nearby and 15 shops within walking distance, the Peace Gardens has plenty of comfortable amenities while being extremely picturesque place to enjoy a bite to eat and a cocktail.
It ranks higher than London’s Regent’s Park, St George Park in Bristol, and Regency Square on the seafront of Brighton to name a few.
The UK’s top 12 parks to enjoy a picnic:
Peace Gardens, Sheffield
Regent's Park, London
St George Park, Bristol
Wimborne Model Town & Gardens, Bournemouth
Queen's Park, Glasgow
Dean's Park, York
Queen's Park, Leicester
Myrtle Park, Bradford
Ormeau Park, Belfast
Forest Recreation Ground, Nottingham
Regency Square, Brighton
Cae Glas Park, Sale