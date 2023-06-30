News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield’s Peace Gardens ranked as best place in the UK to enjoy a picnic – above London and seaside Brighton

Look no further than the Steel City’s Peace Gardens to enjoy a family picnic this summer as it has been hailed as the best park in the UK to unpack the sandwiches.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST

With the summer months upon us, online searches for ‘places for a picnic near me’ have soared by 300 per cent in the past month, and NIO Cocktails has revealed that Sheffield’s Peace Gardens is the best place to be.

The ready-to-drink cocktail brand has analysed over 4,000 public parks in the top 100 UK cities and used the quality and breadth of facilities, including nearby public toilets and shops to determine the top 20.

This revealed the best public parks Brits can visit to enjoy a long day in the sunshine without worrying about having to leave early due to the lack of toilet facilities or because they’ve run out of drinks and snacks. The data also takes into account the rating of each park, removing those below 4 stars and those which had less than 250 reviews, to ensure only the best and beautiful parks made the list. And unsurprisingly, Sheffield’s city centre park with relaxing water features topped the list.

Sheffield's Peace Gardens is the best park in the UK to enjoy a picnic, according to new research.Sheffield's Peace Gardens is the best park in the UK to enjoy a picnic, according to new research.
With a 4.5 out of five rating, 10 public toilets nearby and 15 shops within walking distance, the Peace Gardens has plenty of comfortable amenities while being extremely picturesque place to enjoy a bite to eat and a cocktail.

It ranks higher than London’s Regent’s Park, St George Park in Bristol, and Regency Square on the seafront of Brighton to name a few.

The UK’s top 12 parks to enjoy a picnic:

  1. Peace Gardens, Sheffield

  2. Regent's Park, London

  3. St George Park, Bristol

  4. Wimborne Model Town & Gardens, Bournemouth

  5. Queen's Park, Glasgow

  6. Dean's Park, York

  7. Queen's Park, Leicester

  8. Myrtle Park, Bradford

  9. Ormeau Park, Belfast

  10. Forest Recreation Ground, Nottingham

  11. Regency Square, Brighton

  12. Cae Glas Park, Sale

From family days out to lunch breaks away from the office, the Peace Gardens can be enjoyed by all.From family days out to lunch breaks away from the office, the Peace Gardens can be enjoyed by all.
Relaxing water features make this city centre park a popular destination for residents and visitors.Relaxing water features make this city centre park a popular destination for residents and visitors.
