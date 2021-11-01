Temperatures are already set to drop across South Yorkshire and beyond this week, with forecasters warning of a much chillier month after a more balmy October.

Last month ended in a washout Halloween as rain and gale-force winds battered the UK, despite the rest of the month feeling more settled and temperatures remaining above average.

But as the rain continues, one question is at the top of everybody’s list - ‘could this become the wettest November on record?’

The weather forecast for November in Sheffield is predicting rain, wind and colder periods, according to the Met Office - but conditions could change by the middle of the month. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Wettest November on record for Sheffield?

According to reports by The Sun, bookmakers Coral have already slashed odds on November being the wettest on record to 6-4.

In its latest long range weather forecast, the Met Office predicts Sheffield will experience some ‘typically autumnal conditions’ through the beginning of November, including ‘bands of heavy rain and showers’ and a ‘risk of gales’.

It has already been a cold, wet and blustery start to the month, and more ‘brief’ cold spells could be on the way according to the Met Office.

But the good news is that the chance of Sheffield experiencing the wettest November on record is looking quite unlikely, if the latest forecast is to be believed.

After a rainy and unsettled start to the month, the Met Office says ‘drier interludes’ are likely to follow, with winds starting to ease and temperatures creeping back up to around average by the middle of November – although there may still be the odd cooler period.

It has also predicted that the end of the month could be ‘drier than average’, but some showers and heavier periods of rain are still possible.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield for the rest of November?

After a cold and breezy week this week – with temperatures between 8 and 12C and little chance of rain – the Met Office is predicting that things may warm up slightly, taking us closer to more average temperatures for this time of year.

However, after a more settled period in the middle of the month, which could see less rain and lighter winds, conditions are likely to become more unsettled by the end of November.

For the period from Monday, November 15 to Monday, November 29, the Met Office says: “Temperatures set to be slightly below average overall throughout this period with an increased likelihood of wintry showers from the north and northwest at times.”

The light winds are set to continue through the rest of the month, though, with no expectations that the gale-force winds experienced in October will return.

Stormy conditions are also ‘much less likely’ as we head towards the end of November.