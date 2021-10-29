As October comes to a close, the weather across Sheffield is expected to worsen, with forecasters predicting unsettled conditions.

According to the Met Office, Sheffielders can expect successive bouts of wet and windy weather and temperatures below average during the Halloween weekend.

Some sunny spells are also likely, although these will probably be more common as we head into the new working week.

Here is the weather forecast for the weekend ahead.

Friday evening will remain largely dry with clear spells. Overnight, cloud will build from the west, and a few spells of rain may begin to push in from the west by dawn. It is expected to be a colder night than of late.

Saturday will feel slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 12C and some light rain expected again. The morning will be cloudy, with spells of showery rain becoming widespread and falling quite heavy in places. Later on, the rain will clear to the east, leaving the rest of the day dry and sunny.

Sunday is likely to be another breezy day as low-pressure approaches, and there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain during the afternoon.

Luckily, it’s good news for trick-or-treaters as the rain should clear in the evening around 6 pm.

The Met Office is predicting ‘gales’ on Monday, and showers are also likely as low pressure keeps conditions widely unsettled.