Sheffield Weather: After a soaking Halloween weekend will things improve by Bonfire Night?

Wet weather in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Met Office has estimated that this weekend’s downpour should come to an end by midday today, October 31, although there is a reasonable chance of showers from 5pm onwards.

But for the week ahead things are certainly looking better with the rain easy up a great deal, and there is a good chance of a dry Bonfire Night weekend.

Monday November 1, will likely be the wettest day of the week with a fair chance of rainfall up until 5pm followed by a dry evening. Temperatures will stay between 8 and 10 degrees from 7am-7pm, but with a real feel between 5 and 7 degrees.

Tuesday should be dry all day with a less than 5 per cent chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to hit 10 degrees in the afternoon and the day will start with sunshine but turn cloudy from midday.

Wednesday will also be cloudy but should stay dry too, though there is a 30 per cent chance of rain around 3pm. Temperatures will stay around 9 degrees during the afternoon, though with a real feel of 6.

Thursday is a similar story, a sunny start to the day is expected at 9am but will start to turn cloudy by midday. There is a very low chance of rain all day and temperatures during the afternoon will reach 8 degrees with a real feel of 6.

Friday, which will be Bonfire Night, will thankfully be dry too, so bonfires will stay lit across the city, and while it will be cloudy all day, fireworks will light up the sky by night. Temperatures will be 10 degrees during the afternoon, but between 6-9pm this will fall to 8 degrees with a real feel of 5-6. So while you may not need a brolly if you are going to a fireworks display, you should certainly still wrap up warm.