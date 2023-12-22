It's going to be a blustery couple of days in the run up to Christmas.

Sheffield will have to put up with a few more days of strong winds in the run up to Christmas in the wake of Storm Pia.

The yellow weather warning that was in place for Sheffield yesterday Thursday (December 21) has been lifted.

Arborists from Sheffield City council remove tree from on top of car in St Andrew's Road after it was blown down during Storm Pia on December 21.

Several trees were brought down across Sheffield in the face of 55mph winds, causing issues on the roads and, in Haslam Crescent, residents were shocked to see the roofing torn away from their flat block.

Unfortunately, stiff winds are forecasted to roll through the Steel City for the next three days and only abate for Christmas Day itself.

Sheffield City Council shared this image of how the roofing of a flat block in Haslam Crescent has been pulled away by high winds from Storm Pia.

What is the weather in Sheffield for driving this Christmas?

Today (December 22), winds of up to 37mph are predicted all day, reaching their peak at around 1pm. Scattered showers are forecast all day until 4pm with mild temperatures of around 10C.

Disruption to Christmas travel plans is not expected from the weather, but the large number of people expected to make trips tonight and wet conditions may still lead to traffic jams.

Conditions on Saturday (December 23) are expected to be just as windy and mild but drier overall, with winds reaching 38mph and a low chance of rain all day overall, except for some scattered showers after 8pm that will last until 9am the next day.