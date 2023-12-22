The union says the problem will culminate this year on the last shopping day 'Super Saturday' December 23

Christmas shopping on The Moor in Sheffield

Two thirds of shopworkers have suffered verbal abuse - and one in 20 have been assaulted - in the last year, shock new figures show.

Store staff say they have been pushed, hit and spat on, while threats include being stabbed, having their photo shared on social media and thugs waiting for them after work.

The problem gets worse as Christmas approaches, culminating this year on the last shopping day, dubbed 'Super Saturday', December 23.

Now, retail trade union Usdaw is asking customers to 'keep your cool'.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said: "It is heartbreaking to hear these testimonies from Yorkshire and Humber shopworkers who deserve far more respect than they receive. Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by retail staff.

"It is shocking that two-thirds of our members working in retail stores are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence. Seven in ten of these incidents were triggered by customers being frustrated with stock shortages, lack of staff or problems with self-service checkouts.

"All of these problems are largely outside the control of retail staff, but they are the people who bear the brunt of shoppers’ anger. Our members tell us that incidents of verbal abuse are much worse in the run up to Christmas, when shops are busy, customers are stressed and things can boil over.