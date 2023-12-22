18-year-old trained in Sheffield hailed 'Britain's youngest bus driver'

He has already landed his dream job with a bus company in South Yorkshire

A teenager who passed his test in Sheffield 12 days after turning 18 is believed to be the youngest bus driver in Britain.

Alex from Selby achieved a childhood ambition when he passed his theory test seven days after turning 18 and his practical five days later.

Alex got his bus licence 12 days after turning 18.

He had 25 hours of training at City Driver Training in Tinsley, Sheffield, which cost £2,300 - all of which he paid for himself after saving up by doing joinery work, he said.

And he has already landed his dream job as driver for a bus company in South Yorkshire.

He said: "My parents are really proud of me because I’m Britain’s youngest bus driver. I checked around the country including London and Scotland and it’s not possible to take your test any earlier after turning 18. I guess they want to give people time to sober up.

"I’ve always been a bus enthusiast, I love getting out and about and travelling. I have a car licence, but everyone has that, the bus licence is a better achievement."

Jade Higgs, of City Driver Training, said: "Alex has always loved buses and it's been his dream since he was a child to become a driver.