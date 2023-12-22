11 of the longest sentences handed down to criminals at Sheffield Crown Court in 2023
The defendants pictured here have been jailed for serious crimes including murder, rape and child sex offences.
Judges in Sheffield have handed down long sentences in 2023 to criminals responsible for some of the most serious, and heinous, crimes recently committed in South Yorkshire.
Each defendant included on this list was sent to begin their substantial prison sentence during hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court over the last 12 months.
They all have years left of their sentences to spend behind bars at His Majesty's Pleasure, reflecting on their crimes.