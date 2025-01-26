Sheffield weather: City hit by double yellow weather warning with 'flooding possible' and wind
The Met Office has now issued a yellow warning for the city, warning that it is about to be hit by a double whammy of wind and rain.
And it warns that the weather could bring some flooding.
Many in the city raised concerns about ice this morning, after a frosty night last night.
But now the Met Office says the main issues to hit the city will be wind and rain, with the rain warning in place from now until 6am on Monday, and the wind warning until 7am on Monday.
The forecast shows light rain from midday, but predicts that will increase to heavy rain by 1pm.
That heavy rain is expected to continue until 4pm, before easing into light rain at 5pm, and then stopping for a while from 6pm.
But the heavy rain is forecast to start again from 11pm, easing to light rain at 2am, and stopping around 3am in the early hours of Monday.
The warning for wind starts at 10pm tonight, running until 7am on Monday.
Rain warning
On the warning for rain, the Met office said: “Spells of heavy rain may lead to some local flooding during Sunday and Monday.”
They said residents should expect:
> There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
> There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
> Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
> Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
> There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Wind warning
Of the wind warning, they said: “A brief spell of strong winds, moving northeastwards from the south coast from Sunday evening, may lead to some disruption.”
They warned:
> Some delays to journeys by road and rail, with bridge restrictions or closures possible.
>There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
> There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
> There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
> There is a small chance that some high-sided vehicles may be blown over, which would lead to longer journey times which could extend into tomorrow's rush hour should this occur.
