One of Sheffield’s main road links has re-opened, after having been closed throughout Friday.

The Woodhead Pass was closed by National Highways because of the winds caused by Storm Storm Éowyn, which battered Sheffield during much of the day.

But the agency has confirmed that they have now re-opened the road, which is one of Sheffield’s main roads across the Pennines to Manchester.

A National Highways spokesman said: “The A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire / South Yorkshire has reopened in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) & A57 (Hollingworth) following strong winds from Storm Eowyn.”

Sheffield was covered by a yellow weather warning throughout the day yesterday, with an amber warning in force for some higher lying areas of the city.

It also saw some disruption to railway services.

Some residents suffered power cuts as a result of the storm.