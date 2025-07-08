The second heatwave of the year is headed for Britain with Sheffield set to be as hot as Ibiza by the weekend.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures will shoot up on Thursday (July 10) and climb to as high as 30°C in South Yorkshire on Friday.

The forecasters’ deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday.

“By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times. In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

It comes as a hosepipe ban takes effect in South Yorkshire on Friday, July 11, with Yorkshire Water trying to curb residents’ water usage following the warmest, driest spring on record.

The Met Office predicts that Sheffield will be baking in temperatures of around 27°C by Thursday (July 10) and a scorching 30C on both Friday and Saturday, with days of unbroken sunshine until well into next week.

Temperatures will then drop off on Monday, down to a balmy 27°C.

Changes in temperature could increase the chance of thundery spells, but this has not yet been forecast.

Hosepipe ban in effect in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

A temporary use ban on hosepipes will come into place on Friday, July 11, and officials say it could last into the winter, depending on rainfall.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead, with a heatwave forecast for Sheffield towards the end of this week.

The underlying rule is people must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.