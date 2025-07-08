From Friday, July 11 a hosepipe ban will be in force across Yorkshire.

Officials from Yorkshire Water made the announcement this morning (July 8) as reservoirs continue to deplete following the driest and warmest spring on record.

Between February and June there was only 15cm of rainfall across the region - less than half what is expected in an average year.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead, with a heatwave forecast for Sheffield towards the end of this week.

A hosepipe ban has been announced in South Yorkshire | Dean Atkins

Yorkshire Water says the long spell of hot weather has driven higher demand for water across the region, with the company supplying an additional 4.3 billion litres of water between April and June compared to normal.

This latest move will see restrictions on using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars or other vehicles and fill or maintain pools, hot tubs and gardens - with threats of a £1,000 fine if broken.

So The Star spoke to people on the streets of Sheffield to get a better understanding of the general view of this latest move.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Ladybower so low,” one person said.

“I work up in Lockerbrook and sometimes I walk down into the ‘S’-bend between the two dams and I’ve never seen it so low - so it’s quite shocking.”

Yorkshire’s reservoirs are currently at 55.8 per cent of their capacity, which is 26.1 per cent lower than they would normally be at this time of year.

And while this figure may be a shocking reflection of how dire the weather conditions have been, people suggested more could be done by water companies to improve or maintain facilities.

Another person added: “No other company’s doing it, so have we got more sun than anywhere else?”

Yorkshire Water are also asking for people to report their neighbours if they see them flaunting the new rules - a decision that was widely derided by the people The Star spoke to.

Phrases like ‘I’m not a grass’ were said, while others mentioned how doing so would only hurt their own standing in the community.

“I don’t disagree with a hosepipe ban and I think we all need to be a bit careful with how we use water anyway, generally” one person told The Star.

“The dryness is just a symptom of a wider problem, which is global warming. So we need to think much more seriously about we all change our habits - not just as households but businesses, motorists enterprises, industries.

“We need to reduce our carbon emissions because otherwise the planet will keep warming and we’ll keep talking about hosepipe bans.”