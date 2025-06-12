Sheffield rain: Official drought declared in Yorkshire amid fears of hose pipe ban

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Yorkshire has become the second region to declare a drought following the driest spring in 132 years.

Reservoirs are 62.3 per cent full, significantly below the average 85.5 per cent for this time of year.

It comes after the Environment Agency announced an official drought in the north west at the end of May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Yorkshire received 66 per cent of the average May rainfall and reservoirs are 62.3 per cent full, significantly below the average 85.5 per cent for this time of year.placeholder image
Yorkshire received 66 per cent of the average May rainfall and reservoirs are 62.3 per cent full, significantly below the average 85.5 per cent for this time of year. | NW

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter

Claire Barrow, of the Environment Agency, said there were 22 days of almost no recorded rainfall in May.

She added: “While we have had some rain at the start of June, it has not been enough to reverse the impacts of the prolonged dry weather.

“We are working with Yorkshire Water to make sure they enact their drought plans. We also encourage people to be aware of the environmental impacts of droughts as we enter the summer period and note the small steps we can all take to save water.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water said drought status did not change the situation for customers but water restrictions – such as a hose pipe ban – were possible this summer unless the county sees “significant rainfall” in the coming months.

The firm last month announced it had launched drought plans, including moving water around using its grid network. It also urged customers to “make small changes” to protect sources into the summer.

But hundreds of readers balked at any suggestion of a hose pipe ban and lashed out at higher bills - which rose by 29 per cent in April - leaks, management salaries and shareholders.

Water minister Emma Hardy said the government was building nine new reservoirs and upgrading pipes to cut leakage by 17 per cent.

Related topics:YorkshireDroughtEnvironment AgencyYorkshire WaterSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice