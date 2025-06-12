Yorkshire has become the second region to declare a drought following the driest spring in 132 years.

Reservoirs are 62.3 per cent full, significantly below the average 85.5 per cent for this time of year.

It comes after the Environment Agency announced an official drought in the north west at the end of May.

Claire Barrow, of the Environment Agency, said there were 22 days of almost no recorded rainfall in May.

She added: “While we have had some rain at the start of June, it has not been enough to reverse the impacts of the prolonged dry weather.

“We are working with Yorkshire Water to make sure they enact their drought plans. We also encourage people to be aware of the environmental impacts of droughts as we enter the summer period and note the small steps we can all take to save water.”

Yorkshire Water said drought status did not change the situation for customers but water restrictions – such as a hose pipe ban – were possible this summer unless the county sees “significant rainfall” in the coming months.

The firm last month announced it had launched drought plans, including moving water around using its grid network. It also urged customers to “make small changes” to protect sources into the summer.

But hundreds of readers balked at any suggestion of a hose pipe ban and lashed out at higher bills - which rose by 29 per cent in April - leaks, management salaries and shareholders.

Water minister Emma Hardy said the government was building nine new reservoirs and upgrading pipes to cut leakage by 17 per cent.